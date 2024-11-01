Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $183.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.83 to $181.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/18/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.
- 10/16/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $176.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Deckers Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $204.17 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,090.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $887.00 to $147.83. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $160.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $96.90 and a one year high of $184.48.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 490.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 884,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 734,315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 568.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 794,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,992,000 after purchasing an additional 675,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 629.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.