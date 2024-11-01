Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $183.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.83 to $181.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/18/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

10/16/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $176.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Deckers Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $204.17 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,090.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $887.00 to $147.83. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $160.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $96.90 and a one year high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 490.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 884,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 734,315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 568.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 794,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,992,000 after purchasing an additional 675,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 629.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

