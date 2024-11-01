Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $404.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.50. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.