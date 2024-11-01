Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 558,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,487.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,051 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

