Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,502 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.