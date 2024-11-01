Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after buying an additional 378,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

