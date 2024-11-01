Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,598 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Blue Bird makes up about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $30,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,801.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.