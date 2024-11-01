Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.