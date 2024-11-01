Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $40.06 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $40,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $113.11 and a one year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

