Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,968,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NWE opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.08%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

