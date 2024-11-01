Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,469 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after purchasing an additional 246,983 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.84%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.