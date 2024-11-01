Desjardins Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:FCR FY2024 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86.
First Capital Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
