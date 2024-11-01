Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,557.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 174,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 139,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 56.28% and a return on equity of 226.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

