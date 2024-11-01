DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $13.58. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 829,037 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. On average, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

