Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $32.59. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 3,083,722 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

