Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Insulet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insulet by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Insulet by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Insulet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $231.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.78. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $128.68 and a twelve month high of $243.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

