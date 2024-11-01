Diversify Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,531 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in nCino by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 4.5% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

nCino Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,035,584 shares of company stock worth $144,146,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.