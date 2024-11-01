Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,866 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter.

DFSU opened at $36.91 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

