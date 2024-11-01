Divi (DIVI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Divi has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Divi has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $145,604.68 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00035854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,078,063,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,062,440 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,076,022,605.0392385. The last known price of Divi is 0.00093782 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $118,059.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.