Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 693.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

