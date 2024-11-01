Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.830 EPS.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

