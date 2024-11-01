DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $180.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 0.2 %

DoorDash stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,445. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $83.58 and a 52-week high of $165.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of -341.93, a P/E/G ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,725,640. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.