Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 600,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

