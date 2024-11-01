DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 83,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.85. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 18.68.

DoubleDown Interactive last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDI. Wedbush raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

