Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 849,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE DOUG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. 333,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,256. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 19.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 2,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.