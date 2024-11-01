Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 849,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE DOUG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. 333,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,256. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
