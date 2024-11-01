Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys 3,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.