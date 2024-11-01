DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Trading Up 38.8% – Still a Buy?

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.89 and last traded at C$13.82. 12,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 43,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

