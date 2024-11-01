Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $26.21 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -47.14%.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

