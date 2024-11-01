Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $317.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $277.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $285.46 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $152.59 and a 1 year high of $306.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 194,342 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.