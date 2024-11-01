Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Increased by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 8.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $45,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.89. 407,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $211.99 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.