Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

ETN traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.98. 1,113,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,037. The stock has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.15. Eaton has a twelve month low of $211.99 and a twelve month high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.