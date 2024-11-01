eCash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $668.39 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. eCash has a market cap of $668.39 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,519.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00506275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00071692 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,778,564,047,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,778,548,422,584 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.