Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-5.000 EPS.
Edison International Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:EIX opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Edison International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.
In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
