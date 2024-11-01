Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-5.000 EPS.

Edison International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.