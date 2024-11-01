EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) to “Strong-Buy”

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARM opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 344.89%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.