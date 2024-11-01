EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) to “Strong-Buy”

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARMGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARM opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 344.89%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

