EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) to “Strong-Buy”

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CARM opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 344.89%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.