El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 470,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,298. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $357.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 62,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $777,654.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,404.14. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

