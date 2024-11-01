El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LOCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 470,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,298. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $357.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 62,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $777,654.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,404.14. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on El Pollo Loco
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than El Pollo Loco
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.