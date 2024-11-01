Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

