Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,377 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $76,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock worth $3,340,377 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $150.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.63 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

