Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.85. 2,645,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $121.63 and a one year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,410. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

