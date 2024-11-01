Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $829.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $913.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $864.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.