ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €4.06 ($4.41) and last traded at €4.02 ($4.37). 112,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.01 ($4.35).

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.