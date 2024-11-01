Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3068 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,531. Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49.

