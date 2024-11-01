Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
