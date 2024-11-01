Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

