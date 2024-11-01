ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ENAV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Friday. ENAV has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

ENAV Company Profile

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

