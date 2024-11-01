Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

