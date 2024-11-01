Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 6,505 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,137.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.23. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

