Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 13,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $83.54. 4,106,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,769. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

