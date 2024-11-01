Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $152.49. 154,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,344. Entergy has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 92,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

