EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of EQT

EQT Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $2,274,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 563.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $4,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

