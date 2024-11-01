Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) COO Christine Zedelmayer Sells 15,000 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 15,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,057.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equillium Price Performance

EQ opened at $0.86 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Equillium had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equillium stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Equillium worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

