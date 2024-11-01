Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Civeo FY2025 Earnings

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Civeo in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.04. Civeo has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,015. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

