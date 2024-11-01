Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OPCH Q4 Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

